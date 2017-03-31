Frances Margaret Lopez 1935 – 2017

The Lord opened his arms and called our mother Frances Margaret Lopez home. Frances passed away on March 21. She was 81 years young, born in Torreón on April 17, 1935. After suffering with cancer, she is now rejoicing with the Lord in heaven; with her son Dennis, her parents Aristeo and Desideria Lopez, her brothers and sisters Jackie, Andrew, Jennie, Isaac and the father of her children Jose J. Lopez. Frances lived a wonderful and full life she was blessed with many friends who loved her and whom she loved in return. Frances in her younger days was a good athlete; she was a state champion fast pitch softball player and a competitive bowler. She loved to sing and dance. She was a Spanish singer and had her own bands, Frances y su Grupo, and Blanco y Negro. They performed at the Senior Centers and American Legion posts around Albuquerque. Frances loved to dance and dress to the nines. She lived a great and peaceful life. She is survived by her children, Linda and John; J.C. and Pat; Donna; and Leslie and Renee; eight grandchildren, 20 awesome great-grandchildren and five precious great-great-grandchildren; her brothers Aristeo and Mary, James and Angie, Mary and Phil, and Edwina. She will be dearly missed. Please join us to celebrate her life by wearing red, her favorite color. Funeral services were March 27 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Albuquerque. A rosary and celebration of Mass followed, with Father Patrick Schafer officiating. Pallbearers were Matthew Sanchez, Joe Suarez, J.D. Lopez, Jeremy Lopez, Steve Romero and David Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers were all her grandchildren. Interment was at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty.