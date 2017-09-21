Fred Earl Briggs Jr. 1938 – 2017

Fred Earl Briggs Jr., 79, passed away Sept. 17. He was born March 26, 1938 in Dallas, Texas, to the late Fred E. and Dorothy (Hunter) Briggs Sr. Fred was a truck driver and was always a busy man. He loved to go hunting, fishing and was always telling stories. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends in Texas and New Mexico. Fred was also preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Briggs. He is survived by his son, Fred Briggs III and wife Brittany; daughters, Sherrilyn Gail Briggs and wife Jaime Joiner, Terri K. Diaz and husband Frank Daiz Jr., and DeAnna Leigh Briggs; stepsons, David Saline and wife Lynetta, and Michael Saline and wife Nicole and stepdaughter, Lesley Saline and fiancé Shaw Berryhill; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Per the family’s wishes no services are scheduled at this time.

