Gilbert Adam Ortiz 1949 – 2017

Gilbert Adam Ortiz, 67, passed away on April 2 in Albuquerque. He was born April 12, 1949, in Anton Chico, to the late Flovio and Victoria (Lucero) Ortiz. On Aug. 8, 1968 in Beaverton, Ore., he married Hilaria Guerra. Gilbert was the owner and operator of Ortiz Appliance in Edgewood, and loved going to car shows. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Angel Ortiz and Mary Martinez. Gilbert is survived by his beloved wife, Hilaria Ortiz of Edgewood; sons, Gilbert A. and Amber Ortiz Jr. of Moriarty, and David and Jessica Ortiz of Battleground, Wash.; brothers, Willie David Ortiz, Flavio Ortiz Jr., Joe “Raymond” Ortiz, Ernie Ortiz, Benjamen Ortiz and Steve Ortiz and sisters, Tersea Torres, Faviola Cantu and Rosie Ortiz; three grandchildren, Hope Victoria Lyons, Carson Ortiz and Wilson Ortiz; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Riley Lyons. A memorial service is scheduled April 8 at 11 a.m. at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, with David Torres officiating.