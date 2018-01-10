Hedwig L. Kayser 1936 – 2018

Hedwig L. Kayser of Mountainair passed away Jan. 7 in Mountainair. Hedi was born March 8, 1936, in Alsenborn, Germany to Fredriech and Luise Gass. Hedi married Ray Kayser on Dec. 20, 1955 in Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ray, to whom she was married for 52 years. Hedi is survived by her children, son Axel Kayser of Belen, daughters Deloris and husband Glenn Fulfer of Mountainair, Carol and husband Ray Zamora of Mountainair; eight grandchildren, Aaron Kayser, Alana Twaddle, Adrienne Bargas, Vanessa Chavez, Deanna Rodriguez, Santana Zamora, Leighan Fulfer, Cimarron Zamora and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Mountainair, with Aaron Kayser officiating. Pallbearers will be Santana Zamora, Cimarron Zamora, Jimmy Bargas, Azan Chavez, Daniel Rodriguez and Martin Ponce. Interment will follow at the Kayser Eastview Cemetery in Mountainair. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Mountainair.