Edgewood is a town of trails, that’s why they invite you to hike, bike and ride the green side of the Sandia Mountains.

Numerous public open spaces and a growing trail system beckon those who appreciate the outdoors. The community embraces outdoor activities and the equestrian lifestyle, so it’s not unusual to see riders on horseback around town or find hitching posts at local businesses and the post office.

Edgewood retains its rural character in many ways, including dirt roads and wide-open spaces. Be advised that what may appear to be open spaces are largely privately-owned lands.

For the safety and enjoyment of visitors, stay on established roads and trails, do not cross private property, and be respectful of the wildlife and their habitats throughout this area.

When outdoors or using trails, keep in mind your ability level and our altitude of 6,600 feet above sea level. It is advisable to stay hydrated, protect your skin from the sun’s intensity, and adequately prepare for weather conditions—which will range from very hot to very chilly at this time of year. Wear layers and bring a jacket.

Locally, High Desert Riders is an equestrian group that shares their passion for horses through organized trail rides.

During Cowboy Days, they have scheduled two 10K trail rides in the Sandia Mountains for June 14 and 22.

The route follows ski trails along the climb to nearly 10,000 feet, revealing spectacular views to the north and east, before arriving at the Sandia Ski Area lodge. Once there, tourists are often delighted and request photos of the equine stars.

Edgewood trails

The town’s two main thoroughfares (Historic Route 66 and N.M. 344) are lined with hard surface trails on one side, and natural surface trails on the other. There is an additional hard-surface trail along a newly paved, 1-mile stretch of Horton Road (between Dinkle and Venus roads).

The gentle terrain of ECHO Ridge Park (Section 34) and the Town Center (Section 16) provide easy access and natural surface trails for hiking, biking and riding (horse or mountain bike). Sections 34 and 16 both provide comfortable to moderate terrain for encounters with nature and beautiful views.

Section 16 has perimeter trails on three sides (natural surface) and a hard surface trail on the western edge of the section running along Horton Road.

Within the boundaries of Section 16 (N.M. 344 on the east, Dinkle Road on the south, and Venus Road on the north, and Horton to the west) there are several informal trails that meander through the section. You will also find near the parking lot a playground, soccer field, a developing BMX track and covered picnic pavilion. Portable toilets and trash cans are located adjacent to the parking lot.

Section 34 has a 5K loop trail that starts and ends at a parking area off Edgewood 7 (the southern continuation of N.M. 344), approximately 1-1/2 miles south of Route 66. Stay on established trails and do not traverse private property surrounding the trails. Please be sure to pack out what you take in to maintain this beautiful environment for everyone.

Equestrian Facilities available to travelers and locals can be found west of N.M. 344 on the North Frontage Road (just west of Wildlife West Nature Park). Here you will find a large parking area, riding arena, water and rest area, and a short looping trail.

Horse owners are welcome to use the rest stop and facilities. The facility is open morning to dusk (no overnight).

More information on Edgewood trails is available at edgewood-nm.gov.