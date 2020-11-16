Timelines of the East Mountains, the 700-plus page book of East Mountain stories, maps, timelines and profiles self-published by the East Mountain Historical Society, has been named the winner in the New Mexico history category in the prestigious 2020 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards.

In its 16th year, the annual book contest is “one of the largest and most prestigious programs in the Southwest, attracting entries from across the region as well as from major national presses,” according to the New Mexico Book Co-Op, sponsor.

Timelines of the East Mountains, created over three years by an all-volunteer committee of EMHS members with Kris Thacher, editor, was the winner in the New Mexico history category. The finalist in the New Mexico history category was also related to the East Mountains: Co-editors Enrique la Madrid and Moises Gonzales were honored for their book, Nación Genízaro, published by UNM Press.

The first printing of TIMELINES, published in April, sold out in just over three months. The East Mountain Historical Society then ordered a second printing, softcover copies of which are now available for purchase through the society’s online store at eastmountainhistory.org. Cost is $45 each, plus shipping.

2021 Calendar Travels Old Route 66

A nostalgic trip down Historic Route 66 is featured in its eighth annual calendar of historic photos: 2021Calendar/Old Route 66.

Now available at select East Mountain outlets and through the society’s online store, each month of Old Route 66 features a historic photo related to the legendary highway as it winds through the East Mountain area. To liven things up, each month also features a colorful historic New Mexico license plate. The calendars were produced by the all-volunteer, non-profit East Mountain Historical Society, with photos and license plates provided by EMHS Vice President Rick Holben. Printing was done by another EMHS board member, Kathy Rich of East Mountain Graphics.

The 2021 calendars are now available for sale at the Triangle Grocery in Cedar Crest and Brandy’s Hair Salon in Tijeras, and online. More information may be found at eastmountainhistory.org.