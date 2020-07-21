An active homicide investigation is underway after the body of a deceased woman was found in Tijeras July 4. That’s according to a press release issued July 20 by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman has been identified as 31-year-old Laura Lopez. Her body was found near Carlito Springs Road and old Route 66.

The BCSO Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Cordova at 505-967-6009 or 505-263-5617.