With Covid restrictions changing week to week, including the definition of who can be open and who can’t, businesses are turning to the internet. This is a new era: the age of Zoom and curbside pick-up, and every New Mexican suddenly looks like a bandido wearing their mask.

So the question transforms from who is open to what is available online in our area, if you want to support the local economy.

Many businesses in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley have an online presence offering goods and services, including grocery stores, car washes, trash pick-up, water and propane delivery, restaurants and specialty stores.

In the scope of online businesses, the area also hosts several other types of home-based businesses including arts and entertainment, artisan products, and a variety of tradesmen including farriers, farm hands, mechanics, plumbers and handyman services.

There are grocery stores in Cedar Crest, Edgewood, Moriarty and Mountainair. All of them have websites and Facebook pages, and chain grocery stores like Smith’s and Walmart have online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup. In some areas, delivery through an app like Instacart is available.

Bob Boylan and Kyle Blanks own the Verve Health Shop in Edgewood, which is currently closed to the public. Their vitamins, supplements, and CBD products are available online or for curbside pickup Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Customers may also place orders over the phone. Any order placed before 11 a.m. may be picked up the same day. Free shipping is available. To place orders by phone, call 505-595-6328 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Road Runner CBD products are also available at roadrunnercbd.com.

Brittanie Gonzales, the owner of Wild Warpaint Boutique in Edgewood is located at 49 Pony Express Drive right next to County Line Feed. Gonzales has had a brick and mortar store for 5 months, but has traveled with the business doing pop-up shops and art shows for the past four years. She started hand-painting and designing steer skulls and eventually ended up selling Western home décor, clothes and shoes. She is on Facebook and Instagram, and for the latest inventory updates or to shop online visit wildwarpaintboutique.com. Her items can be shipped and curbside pick-up is available for locals.

Ms. T’s Boutique sells custom printed graphic tees. The entire business is online at Fb.me/Ms.ts.boutique Theccoriginals.com/tanyapearcy. The Facebook page showcases new releases every week, while the web page is where to go to order. There are different shirt styles, and a selection of graphic designs, in addition they also have blankets and items for children. They will also be doing a fundraiser for Estancia Valley Hands of Hope in the coming year.

Tiny Patriot sells everyday patriotic clothing and accessories for babies and toddlers. Prices are from $5-$28. Ordering can be done through our website, tinypatriot.com, or through Facebook, facebook.com/tinypatriot and on Instagram @tinypatriot. In addition they have a VIP group on Facebook: Tiny Patriot VIP, facebook.com/groups/235211417820450 which always has special offers.

Bethany MacDonald owns a business called the Rustic Sass Boutique. She sells custom fringe blankets that start at $45, and Freshies, that start at $5, which are cute-shaped air fresheners for cars, drawers, closet, office, etc! She is online on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/rustic.sass.boutique and can order via FB messenger, email [email protected], text 505-948-9014. She is shipping every order now due to Covid. She is also on the platform NextDoor.

Raks Building Supply has a store front in Edgewood and they have online ordering. They are locally owned and operated, in addition they have several store fronts around the state. They work to provide quality materials for both contractors and do-it-yourselfers in finding what they need for building and other project needs. They offer both category shopping and searching for specific products online. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Sundays. 505-281-4451. shopraks.com/products

This is the first piece in a series that will showcase some of the local talent, services and goods available online in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley. These are just a sampling of some of the businesses in the area. We’ll be looking at arts and entertainment, followed by restaurants, grocery and food in the next two weeks. Do you have a suggestion for a business in our area with an online presence? Contact us at [email protected].