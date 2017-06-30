Ida Barela Chavez 1936 – 2017

Ida Barela Chavez, 81, passed away June 25 in Moriarty. She was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Tajique to the late Jesus and Trinidad (Lujan) Barela. Ida was a lifetime resident of New Mexico and a member of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Estancia. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Wade Sullenger; sisters Frances Luna and Lourdes Hernandez; brother Manuel Barela; and stepmother Maggie Barela. Ida is survived by her beloved companion Frank Garcia; daughters Velma Crow and husband Larry of Belen, Joane Maese and husband Robert of Albuquerque, Diana Chavez of Albuquerque, and Alfreda Thomas and husband Mike of Estancia; sisters Triney Moore, Betty Carreon, Delora Moya and Rose Jantz; grandchildren Robert and Glinda Maese, Heather and Kyle Berkshire, Lauren Chavez, Erin Thomas and fiancé Seaver Tate; and great-grandchildren Joaquin Maese, Nevaeh Maese, Israel Maese, Cruz Berkshire, Blake Berkshire and Isabel Poll. A funeral service is scheduled June 29 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Estancia. The Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m., with the Celebration of Mass to follow at 3. Father Ted Butler will officiate. Burial will be at the Estancia Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Maese, Joaquin Maese, Israel Maese and Cruz Berkshire.

