Jack Leon Dial 1922 – 2017

Jack Leon Dial, 95, of Estancia, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 5. Jack was preceded in death by his parents. Jack was born near Estancia on Nov. 10, 1922 to Elmer and Lola (Strong) Dial. Jack is survived by his brother Alfred Dial and wife Anita of Estancia, and a host of nieces and nephews. Jack graduated from Estancia High School in 1941 where he was active in football and basketball, as well as FFA and the Model Airplane Club. Jack went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1942-1946. Jack, a 3rd Class Petty Officer, served as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate in Hawaii. He was awarded the Victory Medal in the American Area of the Asiatic-Pacific and was a distinguished recipient of the Good Conduct Medal. Jack was an active member of American Legion Post 22. Jack surrendered his life to the Lord in 1956 at the age of 33. Throughout his life Jack became an accomplished carpenter and cabinetmaker, a lifelong rancher, and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Estancia. Jack was famous amongst many for his ability to liven any mood through his music, played on the harmonica, which he called his French Harp. A viewing was held Dec. 11 at the First Baptist Church of Estancia, with funeral services and interment following at the Estancia Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Harris-Hanlon Mortuary.