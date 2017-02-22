James Sherman Norman 1948 -2017

James Sherman Norman, 68, passed away Feb. 9 in Corona. He was born Sept. 28, 1948, in Carlsbad, to George and Teddy (Dickens) Norman. On Sept. 1, 2007, he married Chere Burch Horel. Jim served his country proud in Vietnam as a dog handler in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Riders as well as the U.S. Sidecar Association. He was a founding member and deacon of Grace Fellowship Church in Corona and involved in Kairos Prison Ministries. He was preceded in death by his father, George Norman. Jim is survived by his mother, Teddy Norman; beloved wife, Chere; sons, Jason Hale Norman, Jeams Norman and James Norman Jr.; stepsons, Jerycho Hylton and Lucas Hylton; daughters, Regina (and Tommy) Jacquez, Charlie (and Artie ), and Amanda Norman; sisters, Jan (and Pete) Surette and Judy Norman; along with numerous grandchildren and other relatives. Jim was a singer, played the violin in his youth, and still played the piano. He worked as a plumber, auto mechanic and in home construction. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, artifacts and fishing. Jim was a very giving Christian man who will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be March 4, at 11 a.m. at the Corona High School Auditorium, with Pastor Terry Aiello of Grace Fellowship Church to officiate. A potluck lunch will follow the service at the Corona Recreation Room. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Riders Operation Wounded Warrior Fund.