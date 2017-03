In Loving Memory of Jeffrey D. Deaton

Nov. 4, 1965 – March 1, 2016

One year has passed.

How can that be?

It feels as if it were yesterday.

I know you’re in a better place,

As you are in God’s embrace.

All I have are memories,

And your picture in a frame.

Your memory is my keepsake,

In which I will never part.

God has you in his keeping,

I have you in my heart.

I love and miss you, Jeff Deaton

-Your wife, Mary

(and all of your family)