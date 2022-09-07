Working in tandem, the Greater East Mountain Chamber and New Mexico Workforce Connections will be bringing a Job Fair & Volunteer Expo to Edgewood, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is set to take place at Edgewood town hall.

Local employers large and small will be available to do brief interviews and talk about both hourly jobs and professional career opportunities. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and take time to speak with employers.

“Local businesses including those in automotive, utilities, education, and healthcare are already set to participate and we are adding more each day,” said Linda Burke, Executive Director of Greater East Mountain Chamber. “Our goal is to help local community members find good job matches and for our local businesses to stay well-staffed.”

Additionally, local non-profit and civic groups will be on hand to share the types of volunteer opportunities that are available in the community and to talk about some of their local activities. Organizations such as Edgewood Lions Club and Edgewood Community Library are eager to share their programs and meet potential volunteers.

The event is open to all job seekers and locals who would like to volunteer occasionally or on a regular basis.

Employers throughout the East Mountain and Estancia Valley region are encouraged to participate. There is no cost to attend or for an employer booth, but table space is limited.

Any business interested in participating should contact the Chamber at director@GEM-NM.com.