Joe Ernest Chavez Sr. 1942 – 2017

Joe Ernest Chavez Sr., 74, passed away on April 15 in Albuquerque. He was born on Nov. 2, 1942 in Tajique, to the late Placido and Margarita (Candelaria) Chavez. Joe was a lifetime resident of New Mexico. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Alicia Chavez and Patrita Chavez. Joe is survived by his wife, Marla Chavez; sons, Ernest Chavez Jr. and Luz, and Stevie Chavez; daughters, Mariel Alvarado, Taliha Tito, Margarita Chavez, Maria Chavez and Nareezsa “Noni” Chavez; brothers, Lawrence Chavez and Gregorita, and Dennis Chavez and Norma; and sisters, Estella Marquez and Nella Maldonado and Carlos; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited April 24 at 10 a.m. at the San Antonio Catholic Church in Tajique. The Celebration of Mass will follow at 11a.m., with Father Lancaster to officiate. Pallbearers will be Dennis Chavez, Ernest Chavez Jr., Stevie Chavez, Randy Chavez and Larry Lopez. Burial will be in the San Antonio Cemetery in Tajique.