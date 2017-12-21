John Clayton Graham Hartman 1988 – 2017

John Clayton Graham Hartman, 29, passed away Dec. 10 in Moriarty. He was born Feb. 29, 1988, in Lexington, Ky. Clayton’s pastime was drifting cars and he has been in New Mexico since 2004. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie and Ruby Marshall, Dora Townsend, Marion Hartman and Robert Hilty; sister, Amber Hartman; brother, Jenson Hartman; half-brother, Ray Maciag and infant child, Dominic Hartman. Clayton is survived by his father, Delbert Lee Hartman of Edgewood; mother, Jeannette Hartman of Dayton, Va.; sisters, Lauda Harmon and husband, Jakob, of Charlottesville, Va., and Jeanne Zuniga of San Antonio, Texas; nieces and nephews, Erik, Stephan, Julian and Sophia; birth mother, Debbie Holliman and birth father, Ron Marshall; and birth aunt, Jo. Per the family’s wishes no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary.