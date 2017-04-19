Judith G. Clements Rivers 1945 – 2017

Judith “Judy” G. Clements Rivers of San Tan Valley, Arizona passed away peacefully at the age of 71, surrounded by her three children on April 8 in Farmington. Judy was born on May 8, 1945, in Albuquerque, and was the only daughter of Woodrow and Jewell Clements of McIntosh. Judy was a kind, generous, and loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Sap of Frazier Park, Calif., Kristina Cordell of Farmington and Robert and Amy Elizabeth Sap of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren Courtney Kayser, Chase Kayser, Shiloh Sap, Kaitlyn Sap, Rilee Sap, Cade Cordell, Reagan Cordell, Gabriella Sap, Ella Jezioro, Jacob Sap, and Ryan Jezioro; brothers, Major Clements, William Clements, and John Clements; much-loved nieces and nephews, and her beloved canine companion, Bella. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Jewell Clements, and her sister-in-law Cookie Clements. A viewing will be held April 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty. A graveside service will be held April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Clements Family Cemetery in McIntosh (South on N.M. 41 from Moriarty approximately 9.5 miles, west on A72 Clements Road 5 miles). Pallbearers will be Mike Clements, Bill McDowell, Tom Rivers, Cade Cordell, Jeffrey Sap and Robert Sap. Honorary pallbearers will be Judy’s grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy’s memory to Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K Street, NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20005, or online at melanoma.org.