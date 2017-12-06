Julio Cesar Rodriguez-Santana 1964 – 2017

Julio Cesar Rodriguez-Santana, 53, passed away Nov. 29 surrounded by family in his home in Willard. He was born on April 19, 1964 in Torreón, Mexico to the late Apolinar and Consuelo (Santana) Rodriguez. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Hugo Rene Rodriguez-Santana. Julio is survived by his beloved wife, Faye Chavez-Rodriguez of Willard; sons Abraham Aragon and wife Julianita and Javier Aragon; daughter Alicia Aragon and husband Rocky; sisters, Lourdes Rodriguez-Santana and husband Humberto Marin Romos, Dora Rodriguez-Santana and husband Marcos Molina and Carolina Rodriguez-Santana and husband Guillermo Castro; brothers, Saul Rodriguez-Santana and Apolinar Rodriguez-Santana and wife Ramona Rodriguez-Ramirez; in-laws, Bobby and Canda Chavez, Sammy and Nestora Chavez, Arlene Mendez, Zoraida Garcia, Roberta Chavez and Randy Gurule, Duane Chavez, Mark Chavez and wife Kendra, Crystal Chavez and husband Tony, Paul Chavez and wife Patricia and Elena Santiago and Miguel Lovato; numerous nieces and nephews; and three grandchildren, Emiliano and Mariella Aragon and Yaritza Ledezma. A funeral service was held Dec. 2 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Willard. Interment was at El Rosario Cemetery in Willard. Pallbearers were Jeremy Vincent, Mark Ham, Armando Ramirez Sr., Chad Ross, Cruz Garcia and Duane Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers are Javier, Emiliano and Mariella Aragon, Yaritza Ledezma and Armando Ramirez Jr.