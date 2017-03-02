Karen J. Lewis 1942 – 2017

Karen J. Lewis, age 74, died Feb. 22 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Murray Lewis of Peña Blanca; children Theran Lewis and wife Sandi, Aaron Lewis and wife Charlotte, and Tara Jones and husband Curtis; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jocelyn, Justin, Jasmine, Katherine, and Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Annarin, Kennady and Ever; and numerous other relatives and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Wanda Lizar. She was born in 1942 in Albuquerque and grew up in Mountainair. Karen graduated from Sandia High, Class of 1960. She ran Main Stream Bait Shop for 21 years in Peña Blanca. Karen enjoyed sports. More than anything, Karen loved when her family was together with laughter. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and a memorial reception was held Feb. 28 at First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque. An online guest book is available at frenchfunerals.com.