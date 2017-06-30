Hot Topics
Kelly Jean Evanoff 1962 – 2017

Posted By: Editor June 30, 2017

Friday, June 30, 2017

 

Kelly Jean Evanoff, 54, passed away on June 23 in Corona. She was born Oct. 18, 1962 in Peoria, Illinois. Kelly was a M.D. and had been in private family practice with her husband in Ohio. She was a percussionist, was known for her photographic memory, and had a passion for language. Besides English, Kelly also spoke Italian and German and taught herself to read Greek and Celtic. Kelly was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Kelly is survived by her parents, James and Jane Hardin; husband, John C. Evanoff; brother, Joseph E. Hardin and sister, Kathy H. Walker. Per the family’s request no services have been scheduled at this time.

