Kenneth Guy Lynn 1955 – 2017

Kenneth Guy Lynn, 61, passed away Jan. 30. He was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Kansas City, Kansas. Kenneth was an avid guitar and gun enthusiast. He will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Scott Lynn and brother, Stacey Lynn. Kenneth is survived by his mother, Shirley Lynn; son, Ryan Guy Lynn; daughters, Amy and Timothy Lewis and Melody and Dustin Taylor Lynn; brother, Marion Scott Lynn II; sister, Cheryl Lynn; nephews, Braedon, Michael, Nathan and Jon; and two grandchildren, Joseph, Krystina and Anthony. Per the family’s wishes no services are scheduled at this time.