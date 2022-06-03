Moriarty High School is set to roll out a full lineup of sports camps to run throughout the summer. Kids can hone their skills at various camps that will kick off next week with basketball, followed by football, cheer, and dance. The school will offer a soccer camp in July and a volleyball camp in August.

The school is also bringing back its free, twilight track and field meets every Tuesday in June. The meets get started at 6:30 p.m. and all ages are welcome.

After cancelling all the summer sports camps in 2020 and offering a limited number of camps last year, this will be the first time in two years that the school is bringing back a full list of summer camps that are put on by the school’s coaches and players.

“I think we’re going to get as close to normal as possible this year,” said Moriarty athletic director Joe Anaya. “We’re getting a lot of the camps back that we haven’t done in a while and hopefully we’ll get the numbers back to where they were as far as kids coming.”

The four-day Little Pintos basketball camp will focus on the foundations of basketball including dribbling, passing and shooting in a targeted teaching setting, according to the school’s new varsity girls basketball head coach Jana Baguskis.

“I love teaching fundamental basketball for all ages, and I think it’ll be a good way for me to introduce myself,” Baguskis said. “And it’ll be good for the varsity girls to be involved—to me, that’s more important than anything, for the girls to be involved in other girls’ and boys’ basketball journey.”

The basketball camp is for grades K-8 and runs June 6-9, 9-11 a.m. in the school gym. The cost is $30.

The three-day Pintos football camp for ages 5-12 runs June 13-15, 8:30-10:30 a.m. on the football field. $20.

Cheer camp for grades 1-5 runs June 13-14, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the gym. $35.

Dance camp for grades 1-8 runs June 21-23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the gym. $40

Moriarty’s varsity boys soccer head coach, Jordan Allcorn, said his two-day camp in July will feature “all the basics and fundamentals.” Allcorn said campers will also play games in a fun and learning environment. The soccer camp runs July 13-14, 6-7:30 p.m. at Edgewood Middle School. All ages welcome. The cost is free.

A volleyball skills camp for grades 3-9 runs Aug. 1-3, 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the gym.

A baseball camp will be offered at a date to be named later.

Registration forms are available at mesd.us/page/athletics.

For more information, call 832-5951 or email the school’s athletic department: pinto.athletics@mesd.us.