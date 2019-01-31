Lady Pintos basketball falls to Española Valley

Despite a 17-point scoring output by Brooke Burch, the Moriarty High Lady Pintos basketball team lost Jan. 25 to the visiting Española Valley Lady Sundevils, 54-33.

Moriarty (9-11) jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead on Kailei Edwards’ trey from the right wing. Edwards finished with 8 points.

But the Lady Sundevils responded with an 11-0 run and never looked back.

Burch’s layup midway through the opening stanza was Moriarty’s only other field goal in the frame.

Edwards’ 3-pointer with 3 minutes left in the first half was Moriarty’s only field goal in the second quarter.

Moriarty’s Kailei Edwards launching a layup.

But despite lackluster shooting—the Lady Pintos connected on 14 percent of their shots in the first half—they were only down by single digits at halftime.

Another problem Moriarty had was taking care of the basketball: the Lady Pintos committed 16 turnovers in the first two quarters.

“I think we were off the whole first half,” Burch said.

After falling behind by 14 points in the third quarter, the Lady Pintos mounted a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to 32-26.

But Española blew the game open with an 18-0 surge that started near the end of the third quarter and carried into the fourth to put them up 50-26 with 5:30 left in the game.

“Our defense believe it or not wasn’t bad, they scored off our offense—we turned the ball over too much,” Moriarty head coach Joe Bailey said, adding, “We’ve gotta fix that, we have to get better.” The Lady Pintos travel to Taos Jan. 31 to take on the Lady Tigers.