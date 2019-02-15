Lady Pintos fall to Los Alamos Hilltoppers

Moriarty High School’s girls basketball team went toe-to-toe with the visiting Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers for half of its Feb. 8 matchup.

But the Lady Pintos (10-13, 1-4) couldn’t keep pace with the Hilltoppers in the second half and fell 55-42.

Though Los Alamos (11-12, 5-0) took an early lead, Moriarty stayed within striking distance and tied the score twice.

Then with 25 seconds left in the first quarter, Brooke Burch was fouled making a layup and sank the ensuing free throw to lift the Lady Pintos to an 11-10 advantage at the end of the stanza.

Burch led Moriarty with 12 points. Kailei Edwards added 11.

Ashley Strader’s layup early in the second quarter put the Lady Pintos up 13-12 but that was Moriarty’s final lead of the contest.

The Lady Hilltoppers, bolstered by 3-pointers, went on a 12-0 run to go up by 11 points midway through the second quarter.

A trio of layups by Meredith Wilson and another by Hope Bennett helped pull the Pintos within 2 points at halftime.

Los Alamos boosted its lead to 10 by the end of the third quarter and was up by as much as 17 late in the fourth—while Moriarty made just four field goals in the entire second half.

“We played hard,” Moriarty head coach Joe Bailey said. “But we turned the ball over too much, we didn’t make our free throws, and we’ve gotta hopefully hit some outside shots.”

Moriarty went 0-16 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Lady Pintos play Feb. 14 at Española Valley and host Taos on Feb. 16 for their final home game of the season.