Moriarty High’s softball team fell behind right off the bat in its March 10 matchup against the visiting Albuquerque Academy Lady Chargers, and at one point the Lady Pintos were on the verge of getting mercy ruled.

Then the Lady Pintos’ sticks came alive and the game turned into a slugfest.

Multiple Moriarty batters had extra-base hits, including Kaitlyn Williams, who smacked two doubles and two triples, to help pull the Lady Pintos within a run late in the contest.

But in the end, Moriarty came up on the short end of a 23-19 loss.

“They rallied, that’s for sure,” Moriarty head coach Tonya Walden said.

Going into the bottom of the fourth inning trailing 15-3, Moriarty needed to score three runs or risk losing due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Then Williams, Jadyn Bryan, and Harley Fischer hit RBI doubles, and both Alyssa Hudson and Aneleya Guillen beat out infield RBI singles to help Moriarty score six runs to keep the game going.

“We were getting kinda down on ourselves, and I just got up [to bat] and was like, we need some RBIs right now,” Williams said.

After Academy scored three more runs in the top of the fifth, Fischer, Hudson and Williams all hit RBI triples in the home half of the frame—Williams’ triple caromed off the left field fence—to pull the Lady Pintos within a run.

“I have never hit a home run before but it was so close, that was honestly so exciting,” Williams said.

A couple of Moriarty defensive miscues in the seventh led to Academy scoring five runs.

Williams drove in two more runs in the bottom of the seventh.

“We started off on a down patch but then in the middle we started rallying and they started hitting the ball,” Walden said, adding, “I think they played a great game, we may have lost, but I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better game than that—they stuck together and they played hard, I’m proud of my team.”

The Lady Pintos were scheduled to play at the Socorro Tournament, March 13-14, but it was canceled.