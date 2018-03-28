Lady Pintos take second-straight crown at annual softball tournament

For the second-consecutive year, Moriarty High’s softball team met East Mountain in the title match of the Lady Pintos’ annual eight-team tournament.

With gusty winds blowing the infield dirt into clouds of dust, the Lady Pintos bested the Lady Timberwolves 14-4 in the March 24 mercy-rule shortened contest to claim their second-straight championship trophy.

“I’m very satisfied with how we played,” Moriarty head coach Tonya Walden said. “Hitting-wise we’ve been OK and now our fielding seems to be working pretty good too.”

A trio of runs in the first and third innings helped Moriarty jump ahead of East Mountain 6-1.

The Lady T’Wolves cut the lead to 6-3 in the fourth on Sydney Johnson’s 2-run home run over the left field wall.

In the top of the fifth inning, East Mountain’s Sheyla Carver drove in Marissa Garcia to trim the deficit to 6-4.

But in the bottom half of the frame, Moriarty’s Alexia Rodriguez hit a 2-RBI triple and later scored on a fielder’s choice to cap a 5-run surge.

The Lady Pintos plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.

“We came out a little over-anxious—we had thoughts of last year’s tournament and we wanted to come back with a vengeance—but I think the hype kind of got in their heads,” East Mountain coach Curtis Belcher said. “But overall, I’m happy, they battled a couple of big schools to get here—Santa Fe was a big win.”

Belcher was referring to Friday’s second-round slugfest that the Lady T’Wolves won 21-15 over the Class 6A Santa Fe Demonettes.

East Mountain got past Class 5A St. Pius 6-5 in Thursday’s opening round.

Moriarty advanced to the championship contest by clobbering Santa Rosa 24-9 in the second-round game after getting past 3A McCurdy 15-13 in the opening round.

“We mercy-ruled [Santa Rosa],” Walden said, adding that the opening round against McCurdy was “a tough game.”

After coming up short in their opening-round 13-12 loss to Santa Fe, Estancia’s Lady Bears—one of two 3A teams at the tournament—rolled through the consolation side of the bracket.

The Lady Bears claimed a 13-3 second-round victory over St. Pius before thumping McCurdy 12-5 to finish fifth overall.