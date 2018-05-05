Last day to register in order to vote in primary

Next Tuesday, May 8, is the last day to register to vote in order to cast a ballot in the June 5 Primary Election. Voters must be registered Republican, Democrat or Libertarian in order to vote as well, due to New Mexico’s closed primary system.

In-person voting will be available at each county clerk’s office during regular hours, and county clerks will begin sending absentee ballots beginning May 8.

County-wide early voting begins May 19, with satellite voting centers available. The last day of county-wide early voting will be June 2.

Primary Election Day, June 5 is also the last day for voters to return absentee ballots in person to their county clerk’s office or polling location.

For information, the Santa Fe County Clerk can be reached at 505-986-6280; the Torrance County Clerk at 505-544-4350; and the Bernalillo County Clerk may be reached at 505-243-8683.