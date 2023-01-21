Congresswoman Stansbury key to securing earmarked funds for regional priorities

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) announced major wins for New Mexico in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations, the last major piece of legislation extracted from the last Congress before a change in House leadership.

New Mexico’s Congressional delegation jointly lauded $1.4 billion in fire recovery they secured for northern counties impacted by huge summer wildfires caused by reckless federal managed burns. But Congressional district one, which includes the East Mountains and Estancia Valley, will also receive specific funding for local programs and many more residents will be eligible for reauthorized or new federal programs.

Stansbury, who just began her second term in Congress, secured more than $18 million for projects across the district through direct appropriations, often referred to as earmarks. Among the local projects funded are $712,500 to expand the East Mountain Food Pantry to help address food insecurity in the East Mountains, Torrance, and Sandoval Counties. Stansbury also secured $3 million to the Town of Mountainair to improve wastewater treatment facilities and address long overdue water challenges in the community.

Local residents will also benefit from $186 million in new Western drought program funds, nearly $4 billion for rural development including increases in funding for rural broadband expansion, rural housing loans and rental assistance, and business and industry loans to assist businesses in rural areas, and a $55 million increase in farm programs, including emergency loan programs that ensure the sustainability of family farms and ranches.

“I came to Congress to deliver for New Mexico and our communities, and I am proud that the major wins we secured today do just that. Thanks to the tireless work of my office and our Delegation, this omnibus delivers on our promises to New Mexicans,” said Rep. Stansbury.

Constituents interested in learning more about these programs and eligibility requirements can contact Stansbury at (202) 225-6316 or online at stansbury.house.gov/