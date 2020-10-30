If your absentee ballot arrives to the County Clerk’s Office after 7 p.m. on Election Day, your ballot won’t be counted under New Mexico law.

The recommended deadline from the U.S. Postal Service to send absentee ballots by mail has passed, which means if you still have your ballot, you should return it in person to a polling station.

In the 2016 general election, 804,073 ballots were cast in New Mexico, and as of Oct. 29, 660,763 ballots had been cast early or absentee, according to Secretary of State data.

In 2016, 71,925 ballots were cast in Santa Fe County, and as of Oct. 29, 2020, 62,127 ballots were already cast.

In 2016, 12,395 ballots were cast in Torrance County, and as of Oct. 29, and 4,540 ballots were already cast.

In 2016, 276,640 ballots were cast in Bernalillo County, and as of Oct. 29, 242,648 ballots were already cast.

Early voting in New Mexico ends Oct. 31, and Election Day is Nov. 3.

Santa Fe County

In Santa Fe County, early voting sites will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, including a location at the town of Edgewood’s administrative office.

Same-day registration will also run until Oct. 31 at the County Clerk’s Office in Santa Fe. On Oct. 30, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31 hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photo ID is required to register to vote.

On Election Day, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; voters may vote at any location, or return absentee ballots to any polling location in the county.

To contact the Santa Fe County Clerk’s office, call 505-986-6280, or email gsalazar@santafecounty.gov. You can also visit santafecounty.gov, click Departments, then Clerk.

Torrance County

In Torrance County, the Torrance County Clerk’s will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

An alternative voting site is at the Moriarty Civic Center, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; voters may vote at any location, or return absentee ballots to any polling location in the county.

To contact the Torrance County Clerk’s office, call 505-544-4350, or email ljaramillo@tcnm.us. You can also visit torrancecountynm.org, click Departments, then Clerk.

Bernalillo County

In Bernalillo County, early voting sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31, including a polling location at the Tijeras Village Hall and another at Four Hills Shopping Center on the east side of Albuquerque.

Same-day registration will also run until Oct. 31 at seven different locations, including the Four Hills Shopping Center. On Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; voters may vote at any location, or return absentee ballots to any polling location in the county.

To contact the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office, call 505-243-8683, or email clerk@bernco.gov. You can also visit bernco.gov, click Government, then Clerk.