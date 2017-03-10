Laura Rea Nardi 1959 – 2017

Laura Rea Nardi, 57, passed away in Albuquerque Feb. 25. She was born Dec. 8, 1959 in Mount Pleasant, Pa., to the late Henry and Alice (Firmstone) Nardi. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Yvette Nardi. Laura is survived by her sons, Anthony Carmack of Edgewood, and Steven Carmack of Edgewood; daughters, Alissa Carmack of Edgewood, Tina Paludio of Riverside, Calif., and Tanya Carmack of Edgewood; and 14 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held March 8 at 10 a.m. at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty.