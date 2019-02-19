Open Letter to EMW Gas on Velasquez Scholarship

Please consider adding Estancia Valley Classical Academy graduating seniors to the list of eligible students to apply for the EMW Gas Association’s Tranquilino Velasquez Memorial Scholarship. Presently only Moriarty and Estancia seniors may apply. EVCA is a free public school governed by the State of New Mexico and its students are your customers.

Also, please add biographical information about Mr. Velasquez to your application package as to why he is memorialized. Mr. Velasquez served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and he gave us two sons, Tranquilino Jr. and Julian, who both served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Julian was killed in action in 1969. All three of our native sons lie at rest among heroes at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Even this little bit of information will reaffirm to applicants throughout the Estancia Basin that heat doesn’t come from the furnace and liberty has a cost.

Respectfully,

Craig Springer, Edgewood