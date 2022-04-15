People need water but developers want profit

Every resident wants water. Only businesses and developers want more homes built to quickly drain our aquifers while their businesses profit.

Rather than obey real estate developers and chambers of commerce, Every Edgewood politician should keep in mind that (1) that the present decides the future, (2) that a RECALL petition is the voters’ option if you deprive our families of potable water in the future, and (3) that there are environmental groups will assist financially with a very expensive legal case that will be passed on to Edgewood voters’ by increased local tax rates.

Frank Cullen, Edgewood