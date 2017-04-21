Linda Joyce Hylton 1942 – 2017

Linda Joyce Hylton, 75, passed away on April 14. She was born on March 3, 1942 in Phoenix, Arizona. Linda is survived by her son Sam and daughter Angela; sisters Anne and Jackie, and brother Steve. She lived in Moriarty for almost 30 years. Before that, she lived in Joplin, Missouri and various towns in Oklahoma. She worked as a bartender for many years, then started driving a truck. While in Moriarty, she loved her church and was very active in it. Animals were her passion. She also was an expert swimmer, and loved motorcycle riding. Linda was a very independent person. She will be missed.