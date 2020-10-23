So far this election cycle, early voter turnout is breaking records. Long lines were seen at polling locations in Edgewood, Tijeras and Moriarty on the first day of early in-person voting in New Mexico.

Across the state, 381,430 voters have requested absentee ballots. Early voting started Oct. 6, with additional early voting locations open starting Oct. 17.

Statewide, as of Oct. 22, 228,171 Democrats had voted; 149,951 Republicans; 56,919 DTS, or “declines to state” voters, meaning no party affiliation was chosen; along with 2,602 Libertarians and 2,358 voters in other political parties, for a grand total just short of 440,001 votes with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.

Total statewide voter turnout in the 2016 General Election was 804,073 ballots cast.

In Bernalillo County, 41,329 Republicans have voted as of Oct. 22, along with 86,333 Democrats, 21,233 DTS, 981 Libertarians and 808 Other, for a total of 150,684 early ballots cast.

In Santa Fe County, 29,746 Democrats have voted, along with 5,009 Republicans, 4,893 DTS, 171 Libertarians and 190 Other, for a total of 40,009 early ballots cast.

So far in Torrance County, 1,637 Republicans have voted early, along with 1,169 Democrats, 352 DTS, 22 Libertarians and 14 Other, for a total of 3,194 early votes cast.

Early Voting Info

To vote absentee, the ballot, once received, must be filled out and returned to the County Clerk’s office or to a Voting Convenience Center in the voter’s county. The status of that ballot can be checked at the County Clerk’s website.

Absentee ballots can also be returned in person, right up until the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. That is the latest time that ballots can be received in order to be counted, whether mailed or returned in person.

According to FAQs on the Secretary of State’s website, someone who requested an absentee ballot but changes their mind and wants to vote in person can do so, but will have to sign an affidavit stating that the person “did not and will not vote the mailed ballot that was issued.”

Similarly, a provisional ballot can be cast if a voter’s name doesn’t appear on the roster, or for first time voters who registered by mail, or for other voting issues. Provisional ballots are checked against voter rolls and votes already cast before being counted.

Santa Fe County

In Santa Fe County, early voting sites are open from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays at the town of Edgewood’s administrative office. The site will be open through Oct. 31.

The polls will be open at the same location Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting or to return absentee ballots.

Same-day voter registration runs through Oct. 31 at the County Clerk’s Office in Santa Fe, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A photo identification is required to register to vote.

To reach Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar, call 505-986-6280 or email gsalazar@santafecountynm.gov, or visit santafecounty.gov, then Departments, then Clerk.

Torrance County

In Torrance County, absentee ballots may be returned, or people can vote early in person, at the Torrance County Clerk’s office in Estancia through Oct. 29, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., along with Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An alternate early in-person voting site will be at the Moriarty Civic Center Tuesdays through Saturdays from through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To reach Torrance County Clerk Linda Jaramillo, contact ljaramillo@tcnm.us or 505-544-4350 or visit torrancecountynm.org, then going to Departments, then Clerk.

Bernalillo County

To vote absentee in Bernalillo County, complete the ballot, once received, and return it back as soon as possible.

In Bernalillo County, 18 Early Voting Convenience Centers will be open county-wide, with one east of Tijeras Canyon at Tijeras Village Hall, and another at the Four Hills Shopping Center on Albuquerque’s east side. Both are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through Oct. 31.

On Election Day, Bernalillo County will have 70 VCCs open around the county, and voters can go to any center in their county to vote, or hand-deliver a completed absentee ballot. This will include locations in the East Mountains: Four Hills Shopping Center, Tijeras Village Hall, A. Montoya Elementary School, Forest Meadow Baptist Church and Vista Grande Community Center.

Same-day voter registration is available at the Four Hills Shopping Center location from through Oct. 31.

The County Clerk’s website notes that due to the pandemic, these sites are subject to change.

To contact the Bernalillo County Clerk, call 505-243-8683 or email clerk@bernco.gov or visit bernco.gov, then Government, then Clerk.