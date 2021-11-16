With write-in votes tallied, longtime Willard mayor Bobby Chavez was unseated by challenger David Dean, who ran as a write-in candidate.

Write-in votes were counted after unofficial results were posted by county clerks in the Nov. 2 elections.

Chavez got 34 votes for 47%, while Dean got 39, and 53% to win the contest. The Independent had reported that Chavez ran unopposed with early results.

Running for town council for two open seats were Edward Redondo Jr., who got 50 votes for 35%; Roberta Chavez, who got 35 votes for 24%; Lorine Mendez got 30 votes for 21%; and Gloria Valdez got 28 votes for 20%.

All results reported here are unofficial until canvassed by the county clerks.