Loretta Jean Allen Harrison 1932 – 2017

Loretta Jean Allen Harrison, 85, of Wheeling, W.V., formerly of Albuquerque, passed away Nov. 23 in Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling. She was born on March 16, 1932 in Morgantown, W.V., daughter of the late Teddy B. and Jessie Avis Johns Allen. In addition to her to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Marion Harrison in 1974, a brother, Charles Allen and a sister, Geneva Kossuth. Mrs. Harrison was a former employee of Ohio Bell Telephone Company, former secretary for Sears and a former receptionist for Miracle Ear in Albuquerque. Loretta is survived by her sons, Robert A. Harrison of Albuquerque and Guy E. Harrison of Moriarty; sister Jan A. Middleton of Wheeling, with whom she resided; three grandchildren, Joshua Harrison and wife, Adiranna of Albuquerque, Krista Bency and her husband Daniel of Edgewood, and Cody Harrison and Megan of Moriarty; four great-grandchildren, Scout Harrison, Jalen Bency, Leila Bency, and Zoey Harrison; and several nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest beside her husband on Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Fe National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the 3 C’s Church, 250 Bethany Pike, Wheeling, WV 26003. Personal condolences may be expressed at kepnerfuneral.com.