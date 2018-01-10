Lorie Ann Sedillo-Bagwell 1961 – 2018

Lorie Ann Sedillo-Bagwell, 57, passed away Jan. 7 in Moriarty. She was born April 20, 1961 in Portales, to Clyde and Marcy Bagwell. She attended school and graduated from Floyd High School where she was homecoming queen and a member of the State Champion basketball team. She married and gave birth to her two sons whom she devoted her life to. Lorie worked for Furr’s Grocery for many years as a carry out all the way to manager; after they closed she eventually went into caregiving and worked for Alianza for 14 years, providing love and help for special needs individuals. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and playing the computer game World of Warcraft with her boys. One of her favorite perks of work was spending time with her employer and friend Frankie Encinias at his ranch working with his horses and animals. Lorie was a selfless person who loved deeply and shared her heart with her family and friends with unconditional love. She will be missed greatly. Lorie was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Bagwell, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her mother, Marcy Bagwell-Looney of Clovis; sons, Brandon Bruhn of Moriarty and Jerod Bruhn of Albuquerque; foster daughter, Angel Luna of Moriarty; brothers, Billy Bagwell and wife Candace of Portales, Johnny Bagwell of Clovis, and Ricky Bagwell of Hobbs; sister, Brenda Boaz of Jal, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., with Pastor Kelly Fulfer to officiate. Interment will be at the Clovis Cemetery at a later date.