Lorraine Therese Evans 1952 – 2019

Lorraine Therese Evans (Martinez), passed away peacefully Feb. 1 in Portland, Oregon, with her family by her side. She was born to Elis Sandoval and Jose Geraldo Martinez on Feb. 25, 1952 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Lorraine attended Loretto Academy in Santa Fe, and graduated from Highland High School in 1970. She married Vincent Lindley Evans in 1991. Together they owned and operated an import textile store and were avid travelers for many years. They lived together in Cedro before relocating to Beaverton, Oregon in 1999. While in Beaverton, Lorraine worked at J.W. Poynter Middle School, where she was a valued member in the bilingual program. She was loved dearly by staff and students and took pride in making a difference in the lives of the children she mentored. She is survived by her husband, Vincent Evans, and children Jocelyn Warner and spouse David, Dena Pak and spouse Christopher, Brenden Patterson and spouse Sarah Martin, Theresa Patterson, and Shane Evans; sisters, Liz Chavez and spouse Bill, Helen Ortiz and spouse Rudy, Rose Jaramillo and Marshall Navarra, Mary Sanchez and spouse Steve, Antonia Leyba and William Sutton; grandchildren, Aria Warner, Layla Warner, Eli Patterson, Evelyn Pak, and Collin McCormick. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gilbert Martinez. Lorraine is a person who will be truly missed, not just by her family, but by friends and all the lives she has touched. Lorraine’s constant pursuit of knowledge and becoming closer to God brought many great experiences. She will remain in our loving memory as adventurous, compassionate, generous, kind, spiritual, holistic, beautiful, and an ever-loving mother and wife. She truly has taught her children and family what family and love is, and they will continue to pass on her loving legacy. A ceremony of life will be held in Albuquerque at a later date.