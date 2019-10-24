Los Alamos tops Moriarty girls soccer in Lady Pintos’ final home game

In their final home match of the season, Moriarty High’s Lady Pintos soccer squad turned in a plucky performance Oct. 21 against the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers. But an early goal and a late goal by Los Alamos was enough for the visitors to go home with the 2-1 victory.

Two minutes into the match, the Lady Hilltoppers, who are 10-7-1 overall and undefeated in District 2-4A, drove past Moriarty’s Siena Bibiano on a fast break and punched the ball just beyond the reach of goalkeeper Araceli Kamplain for a 1-0 advantage.

Los Alamos continued attacking and gained five corner kicks in the first half, but the Lady Pintos’ defense managed to keep the Hilltoppers from scoring.

Moriarty came close to getting on the board in the 35th minute when Grace Hart sent a pass to Naomi Hernandez just inside the 18-yard box, but before Hernandez could take a shot, the referee called the Pintos for being offside and blew the play dead.

The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Five minutes into the second half, Hernandez—who had her biggest game of the season Oct. 17 when she tallied four goals in Moriarty’s 5-0 win over Pojoaque Valley—found the back of the net for the Lady Pintos’ only goal.

The score remained knotted at 1-1 until the waning minutes of the match when the Lady Hilltoppers sealed the victory with the game-winning goal.

“It was an amazing game,” Moriarty head coach Val Luker said. “Strategically, we played them man-on-man in order to break down their tactics, and we were tied for about 30 minutes.”

Kamplain finished the game with 13 saves to add to her 178 saves on the season.

The Lady Pintos (5-13, 2-3) were scheduled to wrap up their season Oct. 24 at Taos, but the game was postponed until Oct. 26 due to weather.