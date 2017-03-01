Mags shooting range donates to police

Local residents and owners of Mags Indoor Shooting Range, David and Marcy Tixier, were discussing the barrage of bad press law enforcement around the country had received during recent years, when the conversation triggered an idea. The couple decided to do something to show their support for local law enforcement.

They approached Moriarty Police Chief Bobby Garcia to share their desire. He suggested the most effective donation would be ammunition. Last week the Tixiers presented Garcia with $2,000 worth of .45 and .223 caliber ammunition, a total of 5,000 rounds, for use in the city’s handguns and rifles.

“We are very grateful,” said Garcia, explaining the donation will allow an additional one to two weapons’ training days for the department’s nine officers.

In addition to tactical field training, Moriarty police department members regularly practice at Mags, so the staff and owners feel a personal connection to these public servants. “We’re really so proud of [Moriarty’s] police force,” said Marcy Tixier. “We need our police to be strong and prepared.”

