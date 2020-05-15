A 19-year old man was arrested in Florida and is facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault after a dispute with a housemate ended in gunfire.

Kyle Englert will be extradited back to New Mexico, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales worked with U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Englert.

According to the criminal complaint and arrest warrant, Englert allegedly shot his housemate in the upper left leg.

Deputies were sent to University of New Mexico Hospital the same day, so that the injured person could file a report about the dispute.

The gunshot victim was in stable condition when deputies arrived, according to the complaint.

Bernalillo County detectives learned through their investigation that Englert fled Bernalillo County, according to a press release. Gonzales announced May 14 that Englert was located and arrested in Plant City, Florida.

“You can run, but you cannot hide from [Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office] and our expansive federal law enforcement partners, even on the other side of the country,” Gonzales said. “I am focused on combating gun violence across the metro area, and through the great work of BCSO’s Violent Crimes/Homicide Unit and our partnership with the United States Marshals Service, we solved this violent shooting and located the suspect.”

Englert is facing charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Great Bodily Harm and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.