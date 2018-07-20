Man found dead after SWAT activation in Tijeras

A man was found dead inside his home by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies July 11, according to a press release from Johann Jareno of the department.

That was after a SWAT team was activated in response to a shots fired call, Jareno said.

While Jareno provided no additional information about the incident after being pressed by The Independent, the man’s son gave a statement to the newspaper.

“The shooting death of my father, Andy Ball was a tragedy for the whole community,” Jethro Ball wrote. “He was a stand up guy, very supportive of his circle of friends and large family. We are very saddened by this whole thing and we trust the men and women of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to fully investigate this matter. A tragedy of this significance deserves careful consideration. I wish more had been done to help save my father’s life, but I understand our sheriff’s need to be safe too. I pray for the rehabilitation of the person involved. I hope they understand the severity of this event and find atonement for what occurred in the house I grew up in. You know, this was my home, now, I don’t know what it is. God bless this neighborhood. We could really use it.”

Jareno’s statement said deputies had responded to the call, and, “Upon arrival and initial assessment of the incident, deputies discovered a male subject was possibly armed inside the residence [on Quail Hollow Road in Tijeras].”

A perimeter was set up and the SWAT team deployed, Jareno said. “After a search warrant was secured, entry was gained into the residence where a male subject was found deceased. The investigation is ongoing and interviews are still being conducted.”

The department provided no further details.