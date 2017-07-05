Man missing from South 14 and Raven Road area

Ben Smith, age 23 or 24, has been missing from the area near Raven Road and Big Dipper since July 4 around 4 or 5 p.m.

He has been staying with Joline Gutierrez Krueger, who said he is on medication and missed his evening doses last night. He left his cell phone behind.

Smith is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with thin, blond unkempt shoulder-length hair, Krueger said in a Facebook post. He was wearing khaki shorts, black running shoes with blue accents and an off-white T-shirt with small illustrations of various animal scat.

Krueger asks that if anyone has seen him to contact her at 505-730-2793.