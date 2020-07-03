As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, many towns and cities are not having their usual Independence Day events, as recommended by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham July 1, when physical distancing measures were extended in New Mexico.

Others will continue with July 4 plans.

Neither the town of Edgewood or the village of Tijeras have any events planned for Independence Day this weekend.

The town of Estancia plans to have an Independence Day celebration on July 4, starting with music by Paul Pino at 1 p.m., with fireworks at dusk. You can find more information on the town’s Facebook page.

The city of Moriarty is not holding its annual Independence Day Parade, but an Independence Freedom Walk is being organized, according to Facebook posts by Shorty’s BBQ..

“The DOT declined the City of Moriartys permit for the 4 th of July Parade,” the description on the event page said. “We will start line -up behind Tillerys as normal at 8 am. come out and celebrate our FREEDOM.. walk -ride -drive at your own risk.”

They also said on their Facebook page that the gathering is not a protest, but just want to bring together those who want to celebrate Independence Day like usual. “We are grateful for our freedoms and plan on keeping them,” the Shorty’s page says.

When asked if the freedom walk would still be happening because of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s tighter restrictions, Shorty’s owner Leanne Tapia said yes, but she didn’t want the event mentioned in the paper, but only to be spread by word of mouth.

The Moriarty Lions Club will be holding its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, with the addition of Covid-safe practices.

The town of Mountainair held a virtual Independence Day parade and fireworks show on June 27. Video of that event is available through the town’s Facebook page.