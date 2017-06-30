Manzano Soccer Camp: Partnering older students with younger to pass on their drive

To kick off summer, the Manzano girls soccer team hosted their annual “Mini-Monarch” soccer camp for kids from first through eighth grade.

During the week all campers showed major improvements in their soccer skills as they spent 3 hours each day playing soccer games, along with working on their skills. The campers were taught a variety of things, from shooting, passing and dribbling to teamwork, with personal guidance from Manzano High School soccer players and coaches.

At the annual soccer camp, volunteers from the Manzano girls soccer team share their knowledge of soccer with a future generation of players.

The players say it also allows them to rekindle their passion for the game of soccer. Manzano coach Todd Alam noted, “It’s always exciting for me to see the high school players interacting with the younger players, sharing their love for the sport.”

To continue sharing this drive, the Manzano girls soccer team is organizing and hosting (with help from Papa John’s Pizza) the 3rd annual “Total Madness” 3v3 tournament July 19.

The tournament is free to any fourth- through 12th-grade girls looking to get out and play soccer. Registration is online at manzano.aps.edu/girlssoccer/tournament.