Margy Gwendolyn Dye 1943 – 2018

Margy Gwendolyn Dye, 74, passed away Jan. 1 in Roswell. She was born on June 11, 1943 in St. James, Minnesota to the late ret. Col. (U.S.A.F.) Robert and Reva (Curry) Klump. Margy was a resident of New Mexico for 58 years. She was a member of the N.M. Board of Dentistry, was a retired dental hygienist, a retired instructor of dental hygiene and radiology at E.N.M.U.- Roswell. Margy was a life member of the Westminster’s Presbyterian Church. Margy was a dedicated wife, and mother of U.S. military members and the mother of a law enforcement officer. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thoras Joe Dye; brothers, Robert W. Klump Jr , Charles E. Klump and sister, Deanne L. Boyce. Margy is survived by her sons, James Daniel Dye of Calif. and Thoras Robert Dye of New Mexico; daughter, DeAnna Marie Dye-Preston of New Mexico; and sister, Barbara Robichaud of Mass.; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Ryan, Danielle, Dominique and Tiger Dye, as well as Colt, Taylor and Tannor Preston. A memorial service is scheduled Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Roswell. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Ronald McDonald House. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty.