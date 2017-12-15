Maria “Bernie” Pinette 1946 – 2017

Maria, 70, formerly from Blanco, passed away Dec. 1 in Moriarty. She was born Dec. 14, 1946 to Amadeo and Martiniana Herrera of Blanco. Survivors include her husband, Robert Pinette of Moriarty; daughters, Margaret Chavez and husband Mark of Blanco, and Theresa Richey and husband Lincoln of Edgewood; son Tommy Archibeque of Blanco; stepdaughter Marisa Martinez of Albuquerque; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Medina and husband Robert of Blanco, Linda George and husband Frank of Bloomfield, Lucy Romero and husband Joe of Bloomfield; brothers, Felix Herrera and wife Dorothy of Blanco, and Art Herrera of Blanco. She was preceded in death by her son Angelo Archibeque and stepson Robert Pinette Jr.; her parents, Amadeo and Tonita Herrera; sisters, Celsa, Carmen, Bitty, and Carmelita; and brothers, Eugene, Bennie and Jose. A Rosary will be recited Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in Blanco, with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in Blanco, with Father Josh Mayer as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Santo Niño Cementary in Gobernador. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary.