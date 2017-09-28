Marjorie Allene Geisler 1925 – 2017

Marjorie Allene Geisler, 92, passed away in Spokane, Wash., on Sept. 14. She was born May 2, 1925 in Eubank, Ky., to the late Dennis and Bertha (Rhoton) Casada. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Cathy Ainsworth and husband Mike of Spokane, Wash., and JoJo Szymanski and husband Joe of Bonney Lake, Wash.; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A funeral service is scheduled Sept. 30 at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty. Pastor John Nash will officiate. Interment will follow at the Stanley Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...