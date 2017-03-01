Mark Your Calendar

Meet your community health council, MARCH 1 at the East Torrance Soil and Water Conservation District in Estancia, 12 to 2 p.m. Learn what the health council does and current initiatives and give your input. Lunch is provided. RSVP to 505-832-4495 or bclark@lobo.net .

Edgewood town council meeting MARCH 1 at the Edgewood Community Center at 6:30 p.m. For info call 505-286-4518 or visit edgewood-nm.gov.

Torrance County Commission special meeting at the county offices in Estancia MARCH 1 at 2 p.m. Consideration of new county manager appointment.

East Mountain Chamber of Commerce monthly lunch meeting, MARCH 2 at The Legacy Church in Edgewood, starting at 11:30 a.m. Food by Greenside Cafe. To rsvp contact 505-281-1999 or info@eastmountainchamber.com .

Mountainair Fire Recovery site assessment community meeting by NM MainStreet. Seeking input and ideas from the community MARCH 2 at 6 p.m. at Dr. Saul Community Center. For info contact 505-827-0151.

Town of Mountainair sponsors a pet shot clinic MARCH 3 at Dr. Saul Community Center. A variety of shots for cats and dogs, licensing by town animal control. For info contact 505-847-2321.

Torrance County 50+ Games kickoff event MARCH 4 with basketball, soccer, Frisbee and Huachas. Events start at 9 a.m. at Estancia High School gym. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com

Seed swap and training workshop MARCH 4 at the Edgewood Soil & Water Conservation District in Moriarty, 10 a.m. to noon. Workshop topics are fruit tree selection and care, soil preparation, growing techniques and more. Bring seeds, bulbs, tubers and other plants to swap or share. For more, email info@eastmountainseed.org.

Pipeline training for first responders, MARCH 7 at the Moriarty Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. Register online at dgpnm.com.

Benefits counselor from NM Aging & Long-Term Services will be at Bethel Storehouse MARCH 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For info call 505-832-6642.

Moriarty City Council meeting, MARCH 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. For info call 505-832-4406.

NM Shamrock Fest, High Desert Pipes and Drums and other events, 11-6 on MARCH 11. For info call 505-715-4189 or 505-768-6020.

Torrance County 50+ Games air gun competition MARCH 11 at Mags Indoor Shooting Range in Moriarty, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Music open mic and music circle at Mountain Arts on Broadway, MARCH 11 from 4-7 p.m. Refreshments provided. For info, email lifetree@futureofanimals.com.

Benefits counselor from NM Aging & Long-Term Services will be at Tijeras Senior Center MARCH 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For info call 505-286-4220.

Lecture MARCH 14 at the Sandia Ranger Station in Tijeras, on “The Kastera Squeeze: The A’tzi-em Piro Pueblos of Tepana and Texalaqui-Sevilleta in the 17th Century.” Starts at 6:30 p.m. For info call 505-281-3304.

Route 66 Arts Alliance meets MARCH 14 at 6 p.m. at its office in Edgewood Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Community Writing Contest deadline MARCH 17 for residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley. Categories for youth and adults. To learn more, call the Moriarty Library at 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MARCH 18 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Torrance County 50+ Games shuffleboard tournament, MARCH 24-25 at the Mountainair Elementary School gym starting at 9 a.m. For more info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Torrance County 50+ Games table tennis tournament, APRIL 1 at the Mountainair Elementary School gym, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Torrance County 50+ Games pickleball competition, APRIL 8 at the Mountainair Elementary School gym, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, APRIL I5 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Torrance County 50+ Games 8-ball pool tournament, APRIL 22 at the Mountainair Senior Center, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Authors for Literacy, annual event at the Moriarty Civic Center, sponsored by the Moriarty Community Library and the Read “Write” Adult Literacy Program, APRIL 22. Booth space $10. For info email moriartyauthorsevent@gmail.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MAY 13 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Health and Safety Fair, APRIL 22 at Estancia High School Gym, from 8-11 a.m., followed by CNMEC annual meeting at 11 a.m. Door prizes.

Torrance County 50+ Games badminton competition, APRIL 29 at the Dr. Saul Community Center in Mountainair, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Torrance County 50+ Games archery competition, MAY 6 at Mags Indoor Shooting Range in Moriarty, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Torrance County 50+ Games track and field events, MAY 20 at the Estancia High School track, starting at 8 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, JUNE 3 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Torrance County 50+ Games horseshoes tournament, JUNE 3 at City Park in Moriarty, starting at 1 p.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

End of Trail, the World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting, at SASS Founders Ranch JUNE 15-25.