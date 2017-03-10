Mark Your Calendar

Moriarty City Council meeting, MARCH 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. For info call 505-832-4406.

Estancia Valley Classical Academy is holding a kindergarten open house MARCH 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info visit theevca.com or call 505-832-2223.

NM Shamrock Fest, High Desert Pipes and Drums and other events, 11-6 on MARCH 11. For info call 505-715-4189 or 505-768-6020.

Torrance County 50+ Games air gun competition MARCH 11 at Mags Indoor Shooting Range in Moriarty, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Music open mic and music circle at Mountain Arts on Broadway, MARCH 11 from 4-7 p.m. Refreshments provided. For info, email lifetree@futureofanimals.com .

Songwriting duo BéBé La La will play at the Second Saturday Community Coffeehouse MARCH 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Edgewood. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show at 6:30. For info call 505-286-1203.

Benefits counselor from NM Aging & Long-Term Services will be at Tijeras Senior Center MARCH 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For info call 505-286-4220.

Lecture MARCH 14 at the Sandia Ranger Station in Tijeras, on “The Kastera Squeeze: The A’tzi-em Piro Pueblos of Tepana and Texalaqui-Sevilleta in the 17th Century.” Starts at 6:30 p.m. For info call 505-281-3304.

Route 66 Arts Alliance meets MARCH 14 at 6 p.m. at its office in Edgewood Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Community Writing Contest deadline MARCH 17 for residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley. Categories for youth and adults. To learn more, call the Moriarty Library at 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MARCH 18 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

The gates at Quarai ruins open at 6:45 a.m. on MARCH 18 for birders, photographers and anyone wishing to enjoy the outdoors. A birding hike is at 7 a.m. At 1 p.m., a backpacking class will be at Salinas National Monument HQ in Mountainair.

Edgewood town council meeting, MARCH 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Community Center. For info call 505-286-4518.

MHS Drama presents a student production showcase, featuring Reverse by Gianna Anaya, The Disoriented Outcome, by Jorie Harwell, Attack of the Killer Monster by Pagiel and Viyana Dice, MARCH 22 at the Moriarty High School Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Tickets $4 general admission or $3 for students.

Class at the Edgewood Family History Center in the LDS Church MARCH 22 at 10:30 a.m., “Your Guide to using Newspapers for Geneaological Research.” Email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com for info.

Night sky event at Gran Quivira ruins MARCH 24. The gate will stay open after 5 p.m., and night sky talk will start at 7. The event ends at 10 p.m.

Torrance County 50+ Games shuffleboard tournament, MARCH 24-25 at the Mountainair Elementary School gym starting at 9 a.m. For more info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

The Estancia Valley Classical Academy Foundation fundraiser barbecue MARCH 25 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Nature Pointe Clubhouse in Tijeras. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at evcafoundation.org. For more info call 505-480-2632.

Torrance County 50+ Games table tennis tournament, APRIL 1 at the Mountainair Elementary School gym, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Free diabetes self-management workshop, Mondays from APRIL 3 to MAY 8, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse in Moriarty. For info or to enroll, call 505-544-4335.

Torrance County 50+ Games pickleball competition, APRIL 8 at the Mountainair Elementary School gym, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, APRIL 15 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Edgewood’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, APRIL 15 at the Edgewood Recreation Complex (soccer field) on N.M. 344, starting at 11 a.m. Features an egg hunt for toddlers to age 7, photo opp with the Easter Bunny, games, prizes and free hot dogs. For information contact Traci at 505-281-5717.

Torrance County 50+ Games 8-ball pool tournament, APRIL 22 at the Mountainair Senior Center, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Authors for Literacy, annual event at the Moriarty Civic Center, sponsored by the Moriarty Community Library and the Read “Write” Adult Literacy Program, APRIL 22. Booth space $10. For info email moriartyauthorsevent@gmail.com.

First meeting of the newly forming East Mountain Toastmasters Club, APRIL 28 at 10 a.m. at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. To learn more contact 862-216-5891 or brnsmeb@gmail.com.

Health and Safety Fair, APRIL 22 at Estancia High School Gym, from 8-11 a.m., followed by CNMEC annual meeting at 11 a.m. Door prizes.

Opening reception for the show, “Birthday, Earth Day, and Max,” featuring multi-media artist Rebecca Anthony’s work “Las 9 Vidas de Maximiliano,” will be APRIL 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Cibola Arts Gallery in Mountainair. Call 505-847-0324 for more info.

Torrance County 50+ Games badminton competition, APRIL 29 at the Dr. Saul Community Center in Mountainair, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Torrance County 50+ Games archery competition, MAY 6 at Mags Indoor Shooting Range in Moriarty, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Kite Festival at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, MAY 6-7. Kite flying, contests, prizes, stunt kite demonstrations, vendors and more. Free to the public and to vendors. For info call 505-281-7655.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MAY 13 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Torrance County 50+ Games track and field events, MAY 20 at the Estancia High School track, starting at 8 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, JUNE 3 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Torrance County 50+ Games horseshoes tournament, JUNE 3 at City Park in Moriarty, starting at 1 p.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com.

End of Trail, the World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting, at SASS Founders Ranch JUNE 15-25.