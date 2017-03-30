Mark Your Calendar

Fire Season situation update from EMIFPA, the East Mountain Interagency Fire Protection Association, MARCH 30 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the East Mountain Library. Initial session discusses the 2017 fire season and identifies actions homeowners can take. For info email emfire@nym.hush.com.

Bernalillo County workshop on unpermitted septic systems, MARCH 31 at the McGrane Safety Complex in Tijeras, from 1 – 3 p.m. Covers FAQs including problems with septics, how to apply for permits if needed, and financial assistance. For info call 505-224-1641.

Torrance County 50+ Games table tennis tournament, APRIL 1 at the Mountainair Elementary School gym, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

A diabetes self-management program begins APRIL 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Community Storehouse in Moriarty. The program is for adults with diabetes. For info or to pre-register, contact Danielle at 505-544-4335 or dberrien@nmsu.edu.

United Blood Services blood drive at Re/Max Pros NM in Cedar Crest, APRIL 5 from 1 – 4 p.m. Sponsor code is NMREMax to make appointment. Call 505-281-7767 for details.

Spring stargazing at the Sandia Mountain Natural History Center in Cedar Crest APRIL 5. Hiking trails open from 6 p.m. until dusk with stargazing from 8 – 9 p.m. For details contact 505-281-5259 or fiana.shapiro@state.nm.us.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus comes to Moriarty to benefit the Moriarty Lions Club, APRIL 5 for two shows, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets available from 505-410-1369.

Meet your community health council at Edgewood Community Center from 12 – 2 p.m. on APRIL 5. Lunch, learn about new initiatives, tell us what’s happening in Edgweood. For info call 505-832-4495.

Music open mic and music circle, APRIL 8 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Mountain Arts on Broadway in Mountainair. Refreshments provided. For info email lifetree@futureofanimals.com.

Torrance County 50+ Games pickleball competition, APRIL 8 at the Mountainair Elementary School gym, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Free movie night at East Mountain Vineyard Church, APRIL 8, showing the movie Risen at 6 p.m. Contact Pastor Greg at 505-363-6625 to learn more.

Attention horse, mule, nature, and hiking lovers. Learn about clearing trails in the Manzano and Pecos Mountains with the Back Country Horsemen of NM Pecos Chapter, APRIL 8 at the Sandia Labs Credit Union meeting room from 10 a.m. to noon. For info, horseymom517@gmail.com .

Second Saturday Coffeehouse concert features Katrina Trujillo-Lucero’s acoustic music, followed by Oscar Butler. Now at a new location at WoodsEnd Church in Edgewood APRIL 8. Doors open 6, with performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Free. Refreshments provided. For info call 505-281-1203.

The Edgewood Family History Center sponsors Family Discovery Day at the LDS Church in Edgewood APRIL 8. Registration and keynote speaker starts at 8 a.m., with classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Route 66 Arts Alliance Annual meeting APRIL 11 at its Edgewood office at the old Edgewood Elementary School, 6 p.m. For info call 505-414-1292.

“Unmasked: Icons of Duality at Hueco Tanks,” a lecture by Marc Thompson at the Sandia Ranger Station in Tijeras, APRIL 11 at 6:30 p.m. For info call 505-281-3304.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, APRIL 15 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Special Easter Service APRIL 16 at East Mountain Vineyard Church in Edgewood at 10 a.m. For info call 505-948-0900.

Route 66 Arts Alliance classes will be starting APRIL 19 and include art, crafts, theater and music. For details and registration, visit route66artsalliance.org or look for the group on Facebook. Or call 505-286-4985.

Torrance County 50+ Games 8-ball pool tournament, APRIL 22 at the Mountainair Senior Center, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Making Tracks for Health, community walk APRIL 22 starting at 7:15 a.m. at Arthur Park in Estancia. Breakfast burritos provided. For info call 505-832-4495.

Authors for Literacy, annual event at the Moriarty Civic Center, sponsored by the Moriarty Community Library and the Read “Write” Adult Literacy Program, APRIL 22. Booth space $10. For info email moriartyauthorsevent@gmail.com .

Edgewood Family History Center offers “Correcting Relationships in Family Search Family Tree Involving Duplicates, Merging and Looping,” at 10:30 a.m. APRIL 26 at the LDS Church in Edgewood. To rsvp or for info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Estancia Seed Swap, APRIL 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Estancia Public Library. Guest speakers are Flordemayor Hall and Greg Schoen. Share seeds and knowledge.

Country Living & Lifestyles Expo, MAY 6 at Edgewood Elementary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Organized by the Edgewood Chamber of Commerce. Vendors are encouraged to contact the chamber at 505-596-0566 or director@edgewoodchambernm.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MAY 13 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Health and Safety Fair, APRIL 22 at Estancia High School Gym, from 8-11 a.m., followed by CNMEC annual meeting at 11 a.m. Door prizes.

Torrance County 50+ Games badminton competition, APRIL 29 at the Dr. Saul Community Center in Mountainair, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 orjerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Edgewood town council meeting MAY 5 at the Edgewood Community Center at 6:30 p.m. For info call 505-286-4518 or visit edgewood-nm.gov.

Torrance County 50+ Games archery competition, MAY 6, location and time TBA. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 orjerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Torrance County 50+ Games track and field events, MAY 20 at the Estancia High School track, starting at 8 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, JUNE 3 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Torrance County 50+ Games horseshoes tournament, JUNE 3 at City Park in Moriarty, starting at 1 p.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

End of Trail, the World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting, at SASS Founders Ranch JUNE 15-25.